Northam: All in Va. eligible for COVID-19 vaccine April 18

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Thursday that every Virginian over age 16 will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine by April 18.

“This news comes as nearly every Virginian in the highest risk groups who has pre-registered for a vaccination appointment has received one, and those still on the pre-registration list will receive appointment invitations within the next two weeks,” Northam’s office said in a statement.

The April 18 date is nearly two weeks ahead of a May 1 goal announced by President Joe Biden for making all adults in the U.S. eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

You can pre-register online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1) and you’ll be notified when you get an appointment.

Operators at the call center speak English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages, Northam’s office said. Videoconferencing in American Sign Language is also available at vaccinate.virginia.gov.

More than 3.7 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia, Northam’s office said, and one in five Virginians is fully vaccinated.

