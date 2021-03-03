DC to launch coronavirus vaccine preregistration system next week

D.C. says it will switch over to a preregistration system next week for residents to make their coronavirus vaccine appointments.

“Under the new system, individuals will be able to provide their information to DC Health through a pre-registration website or by calling the District’s call center,” a news release said.

“As appointments are made available, individuals who have pre-registered will receive an email, phone call, and/or text message alerting them that they have an opportunity to make a vaccination appointment.”

The city said it will continue to set aside appointments for residents living in priority ZIP codes.

The switch to a new system comes on the heels of last week’s vaccine website “snafu,” which left many residents frustrated and prompted Ward 7 Council member Vincent Gray to announce hearings to look into what happened.

1/ This week, the District will continue to use the https://t.co/BmyOxFg0Qx appointment portal and call center. DC Health and OCTO have been working with Microsoft to ensure a better user experience. pic.twitter.com/UBaZ8KmSze — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 3, 2021

For this week’s vaccine appointments, residents are still being directed to use the city’s website, vaccinate.dc.gov.

D.C. Health and the city’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer have been working with Microsoft “to ensure a better user experience,” according to the release.

“Improvements include increased server availability for the portal and the addition of a ‘waiting room’ that will only allow 3,000 users to access the appointment questionnaire at a time,” the release said.

Perhaps the best news for last week’s frustrated users: CAPTCHA has been removed from the vaccine questionnaire.

Additionally, this week’s appointments will not be made available to members of eligible workforce groups.

Below are the specifics for Thursday and Friday’s registrations.

On Thursday at 9 a.m.: Approximately 5,750 appointments will open to the following D.C. residents who live in priority zip codes:

D.C. residents who live in priority zip codes and are 65 and older.

D.C. residents who live in priority zip codes and are 18-64 with a qualifying medical condition.

On Friday at 9 a.m.: Approximately 5,750 appointments will open to the following D.C. residents in any zip code:

D.C. residents 65 and older.

D.C. residents 18-64 with a qualifying medical condition.

The priority ZIP codes are focused in Wards 5, 7 and 8 and include: 20422, 20011, 20017, 20018, 20002, 20001, 20019, 20020, 20032, 20593.

