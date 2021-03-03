CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Coronavirus » DC to launch coronavirus…

DC to launch coronavirus vaccine preregistration system next week

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 3, 2021, 2:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. says it will switch over to a preregistration system next week for residents to make their coronavirus vaccine appointments.

“Under the new system, individuals will be able to provide their information to DC Health through a pre-registration website or by calling the District’s call center,” a news release said.

“As appointments are made available, individuals who have pre-registered will receive an email, phone call, and/or text message alerting them that they have an opportunity to make a vaccination appointment.”

The city said it will continue to set aside appointments for residents living in priority ZIP codes.

The switch to a new system comes on the heels of last week’s vaccine websitesnafu,” which left many residents frustrated and prompted Ward 7 Council member Vincent Gray to announce hearings to look into what happened.

For this week’s vaccine appointments, residents are still being directed to use the city’s website, vaccinate.dc.gov.

D.C. Health and the city’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer have been working with Microsoft “to ensure a better user experience,” according to the release.

“Improvements include increased server availability for the portal and the addition of a ‘waiting room’ that will only allow 3,000 users to access the appointment questionnaire at a time,” the release said.

Perhaps the best news for last week’s frustrated users: CAPTCHA has been removed from the vaccine questionnaire.

Additionally, this week’s appointments will not be made available to members of eligible workforce groups.

Below are the specifics for Thursday and Friday’s registrations.

On Thursday at 9 a.m.: Approximately 5,750 appointments will open to the following D.C. residents who live in priority zip codes:

  • D.C. residents who live in priority zip codes and are 65 and older.
  • D.C. residents who live in priority zip codes and are 18-64 with a qualifying medical condition.

On Friday at 9 a.m.: Approximately 5,750 appointments will open to the following D.C. residents in any zip code:

  • D.C. residents 65 and older.
  • D.C. residents 18-64 with a qualifying medical condition.

The priority ZIP codes are focused in Wards 5, 7 and 8 and include: 20422, 20011, 20017, 20018, 20002, 20001, 20019, 20020, 20032, 20593.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up