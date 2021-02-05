CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US approaches 500,000 deaths | Role of DC's pastors in vaccine distribution | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Posting pictures of vaccination cards ‘could be inviting identify theft’

Kristi King | @KingWTOP

February 5, 2021, 6:41 PM

Finally getting vaccinated against COVID-19 might feel like winning the lottery — but those getting a vaccine are being asked to celebrate responsibly.

The Federal Trade Commission reports that some people are so thrilled about getting inoculated, they’re posing with their vaccination cards and posting pictures on social media.

“Please — don’t do that!” the agency warns on its website. “You could be inviting identify theft.”

COVID-19 vaccination cards list your full name, date of birth, where you got the vaccine and when — information that could help a crook guess your Social Security number, open accounts in your name or steal your tax refund.

Also, oversharing on social media can help people figure out security questions and PINs.

The FTC suggests posting a photo of the adhesive bandage on your arm or your vaccine sticker instead, adding: “The stickers are really cool.”

