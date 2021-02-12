CVS COVID-19 vaccination program begins, including in Va., Md.

CVS is rolling out their COVID-19 vaccination program in 19 states including Virginia and Maryland, administering about 200 vaccine doses per day per location.

CVS is rolling out their COVID-19 vaccination program in 19 states, including Virginia and Maryland, administering about 200 vaccine doses per day per location.

Not all CVS locations have them. Currently, there are only 36 stores in Virginia and 18 in Maryland giving the shots, and those stores will use up the 37,000 doses they have (26,000 in Virginia and 11,000 in Maryland) by Monday.

All vaccines are being given by appointment only, and the appointments for these first doses are already booked.

But CVS spokeswoman Amy Thibault said that as more supply becomes available from the federal government, they are ready and able to expand to more locations and offer additional appointments.

At full operational capacity, she said, they will be able to administer between 20 million and 25 million shots per month nationwide.

Here are the communities in Virginia with vaccination stores:

Abingdon

Alexandria

Arlington

Bedford

Blacksburg

Charlottesville

Chatham

Chesapeake

Danville

Dublin

Fairfax

Fredericksburg

Gainesville

Hampton

Harrisonburg

Leesburg

Lynchburg

Martinsville

Mechanicsville

Midlothian

Newport News

Norfolk

Portsmouth

Richmond

Roanoke

Rocky Mount

Stafford

Suffolk

Virginia Beach

Warrenton

Williamsburg

Winchester

Woodstock

And here are communities in Maryland with vaccination stores:

Baltimore

Bethesda

Bowie

Chester

Dunkirk

Easton

Eldersburg

Elkton

Frederick

Fulton

Hagerstown

Havre de Grace

Leonardtown

Millersville

Oakland

Ocean City

Rockville

White Plains

You can find specific locations on the CVS site.

Appointments in Virginia are open to those age 65 or older after a tech problem led to an early rollout, state health officials said Tuesday.

In Maryland, vaccines are being offered to those age 65 and older, as well as teachers, child care workers and people with disabilities.

