Baltimore’s new mayor announces new COVID-19 restrictions

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 12:24 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore’s new mayor has announced indoor and outdoor dining will be shut down this week to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Maryland’s largest city.

Mayor Brandon Scott made the announcement Wednesday. The restrictions will go into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

Scott also announced that capacity at religious facilities, retail establishments and malls will be limited to 25% maximum capacity.

The announcement came as the leaders of Maryland’s seven largest jurisdictions and Scott scheduled an afternoon news conference to urge state residents to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines in their jurisdictions and across the state.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

