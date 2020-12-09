CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. tightens restrictions | Md. National Guard to help distribute vaccine | Update on relief bill | Latest test results
Home » Coronavirus » 'It's real': Dr. Fauci’s…

‘It’s real’: Dr. Fauci’s message to vaccine, pandemic skeptics

Kristi King | @KingWTOP

December 9, 2020, 4:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and their ability to begin addressing the pandemic depend on people choosing to get vaccinated, but many will not because of a lack of trust that the nation’s top epidemiologist says is unfounded.

“They say, ‘Well, maybe we did this too quickly,’” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“They need to understand, the speed is really a reflection of the extraordinary scientific advances that have been made that have allowed us to do things in weeks to months that normally would have taken years,” he said.

Fauci, who spoke at the Bloomberg American Health Summit on Wednesday, explained that quick vaccine development in no way compromised safety or scientific integrity.

“The process that went into deciding the safety and efficacy was both independent and transparent. We need to make sure people understand that,” he said.

Fauci said he believes extra community outreach and engagement will be needed to convince people that the vaccines are safe and that getting vaccinated is in their best interests, especially in the African American and Latino communities. “Particularly those demographic groups that have not been treated well historically by the medical establishment,” Fauci said.

Even as an increasing number of intensive care units reach near capacity in hospitals nationwide, skepticism about vaccines is an issue. And some people still reject the need for pandemic-related precautions, such as wearing face masks.

Fauci said he was disturbed by what he likens to people being in denial.

“People still don’t think this is a big deal,” Fauci said. “They think this is fake news, or a little bit of a hoax, or what have you. It’s not. It’s real. The numbers are absolutely real. We’re having record numbers of hospitalizations, record numbers of cases and, most recently, deaths.”

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon announces seven procurements to test out new CMMC process

Pandemic board gets first permanent chair after Trump’s watchdog shakeup

ODNI asks White House to undo ‘overcomplicated’ system for sensitive records

Biden taps Buttigieg for Transportation, Granholm for Energy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up