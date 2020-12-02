CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | Tips to avoid pandemic burnout | Northern Va. not spared from state surge | Latest test results
Home » Coronavirus » Ballad halting elective procedures…

Ballad halting elective procedures amid COVID-19 surge

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 12:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A health system serving a swath of the central Appalachian mountains says it will halt nonemergency elective procedures due to surging cases of COVID-19 and capacity concerns at its Virginia and Tennessee hospitals.

Ballad Health officials announced the change Wednesday at a news conference. It will take effect Monday and last for at least 30 days.

Ballad CEO Alan Levine also announced that the system has one refrigerated morgue truck at a Tennessee hospital and has ordered a second one for a different hospital.

Ballad has been pleading with community members for months to follow basic public health measure to stop the spread of the virus.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

DoD efforts to improve software acquisition hampered by gaps in understanding workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up