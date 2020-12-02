Ballad halting elective procedures amid COVID-19 surge

Ballad Health officials announced the change Wednesday. It will take effect Monday and last for at least 30 days.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A health system serving a swath of the central Appalachian mountains says it will halt nonemergency elective procedures due to surging cases of COVID-19 and capacity concerns at its Virginia and Tennessee hospitals.

Ballad Health officials announced the change Wednesday at a news conference. It will take effect Monday and last for at least 30 days.

Ballad CEO Alan Levine also announced that the system has one refrigerated morgue truck at a Tennessee hospital and has ordered a second one for a different hospital.

Ballad has been pleading with community members for months to follow basic public health measure to stop the spread of the virus.

