Va. sees highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since pandemic began

Zeke Hartner

November 7, 2020, 6:22 PM

There were over 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday in Virginia, the highest number of cases reported in a single day in the commonwealth since the virus first arrived in March.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said the Southwest region of the state has an ongoing surge “with substantial transmission.”

It’s urging residents to practice physical distancing, wear masks and remain home if they are sick or have recently been tested for COVID-19.

Maryland has also seen a recent uptick in the number of cases reported, with over 1,000 new cases reported each day for the last four consecutive days.

