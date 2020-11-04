ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Montgomery County looks to decrease capacity at restaurants, other businesses

November 4, 2020

Citing the latest COVID-19 figures, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced Wednesday an order to limit capacity at a number of businesses and religious places.

Gathering size would be limited to 25 people. Groups of people at fitness centers, museum and art galleries, food service establishments, retail and religious facilities will also have to limit capacity to 25%.

Information on contact tracing at restaurants would have to be kept for 30 days.

These measures if approved would go into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

The Montgomery County Council is expected to review the order Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.

