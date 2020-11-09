CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outlook for DC area | Symptom checks are missing cases | Latest results across the region
Loudoun County student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Matthew Delaney

November 9, 2020, 6:46 PM

A high school student-athlete in Loudoun County, Virginia, has tested positive for coronavirus, the county’s school system announced Monday.

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Williams said that the student, who attends John Champe High School, is currently self-isolating.

The student last attended a practice at the school on Oct. 29, Williams said.

The superintendent added that the Loudoun County Health Department is now in charge of determining how necessary and extensive the contact tracing investigation is.

“I encourage LCPS students, parents and staff members to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention preventive measures and guidance,” Williams said in a news release. “The [county’s health department] reports that community transmission of COVID-19 continues to occur in Loudoun.”

The county’s health department reaches out to close contacts of those who have tested positive.

