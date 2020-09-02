‘It’s not party time yet’: Montgomery County to delay move to Phase 3

"I won't say we're going to move into Phase Three," County Executive Marc Elrich said during a briefing Wednesday.

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, say they are not ready to lift coronavirus restrictions as part of the state’s Phase Three reopening plan. Instead, the county plans to continue lifting virus-related rules on a case-by-case basis.

“I won’t say we’re going to move into Phase Three,” County Executive Marc Elrich said during a briefing Wednesday. “We will continue to likely modify our Phase Two, which we’ve been doing all along.”

Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said his office will issue new guidelines by Friday, letting residents and businesses know about any changes to the county’s operating status, as well as what new activities could be allowed ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

Even though Gov. Larry Hogan moved the state to Phase Three starting Friday, local jurisdictions have the authority to move more slowly in lifting restrictions, and in each of the previous phases, Montgomery County has moved more slowly than the state as a whole.

The county executive said he is disappointed with Hogan’s announcement Tuesday of the latest relaxing of restrictions, under which all businesses are able to reopen — although with some capacity limits.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

“None of the elected officials in the state got consulted on this,” Elrich said. “Nobody asked us what do we know? What do we think? What are you hearing? What are you experiencing?”

Elrich said he’s concerned about other counties in Maryland continuing to lift restrictions too quickly, which could have a ripple effect in Montgomery County.

“We don’t exist in a vacuum … Our people go back and forth and across borders and, unfortunately, unlike Vegas, what happens someplace else doesn’t stay someplace else — you bring it home,” Elrich said.

Though the number of coronavirus cases in the county are down from a peak in late spring, and the test positivity rate in Montgomery County is now down to around 3% — compared to a peak of more than 34% in April — the number of cases has plateaued and shows no signs of consistently dropping, officials said.

A few weeks ago, the number of daily cases ticked down to about 50 a day.

“And we felt, like, well, this is a good sign this will keep going,” Elrich said. “The truth is, it didn’t keep going. And after things opened up more in the state, our cases have been closer to 70 a day.”

Some days, new cases have spiked to more than 100.

“We are not in a place that I can say … let’s open the doors,” Elrich said. “It is not party time yet. It is not a time to relax. It is not a time to say ‘mission accomplished,’ as some famous person once said. None of those things are true. We’re making progress. That is true. But we’re not where we need to be.”

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in neighboring Prince George’s County is set to discuss that county’s reopening plan in a news conference Thursday.