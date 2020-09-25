CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How immune systems are reacting | When will DC's economy start recovering? | Montgomery Co. update | Latest virus test results in DC region
Delaware reports 630th coronavirus death, nearly 20,000 cases

The Associated Press

September 25, 2020, 8:30 AM

DOVER, Del. — The state of Delaware has seen its 630th coronavirus-related death.

The Delaware State News reported Thursday that a 65-year-old Kent County man passed away. He had a known underlying health condition and was not a resident of a long-term healthcare facility.

The Delaware Division of Public Health reported that the state’s total of virus cases is 19,947. The state’s seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests decreased two percentage points to 6.6%.

For reference, the World Health Organization recommends a seven-day rolling average of 5%.

The state has also reported 44 additional recoveries from the virus, bringing that total to 10,487.

