Still planning summer vacation? Expert offers best practices

Melissa Howell

July 1, 2020, 3:20 PM

If you’ve been thinking about taking a vacation this summer, there’s a lot of planning involved before you even make hotel reservations, and it’s important to take every precaution, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lisa M. Lee, a research professor in the Department of Population Health Sciences at Virginia Tech, said vacationing is an important way to care for your mental health.

“It’s really important this year to not just consider one’s mental health but also physical
health,” she added. That means planning things such as how you will interact with everyone, including the gas station attendant, ensuring you’re able to practice social distancing, and packing enough masks and other supplies.

Lee said that even if you do prepare properly, you should also keep a close eye on COVID-19 cases in your destination.

“You probably won’t be taking COVID to the city or the beach, but you might be bringing it home,” she said.

You also need to consider whether kids can follow social distancing measures and wear face coverings.

Some families have also quarantined before meeting up with other families they may be vacationing with. Lee said that’s a good idea: “It relieves, in a lot of ways, the stress that can be introduced to a vacation that in some ways might negate the relaxing purpose of the vacation.”

In fact, if vacation planning sounds like too much work, camping out with the kids in the backyard or other creative staycations are always options, Lee said.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

