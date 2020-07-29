Georgetown University to begin classes online in fall

In a reversal of an earlier announcement, Georgetown University announced Wednesday that classes for the fall 2020 semester will start online.

Earlier this month, the university said that about 2,000 students, including the incoming first-year students of the Class of 2024, would be invited to the main campus.

“Based on current public health conditions, we have amended our plans for the fall semester,” the university said in a statement.

“Courses for all students will begin in virtual mode,” the university said Wednesday. “We plan to introduce in-person course elements as soon as health conditions permit.”

The university will only house students whose personal circumstances require university housing; those whose academic requirements call for on-campus instruction, and first-year students who hold F1 visas, as well as enough resident assistants to support them.

Certain programs will be held on-campus; the programs have already been in touch with students about plans.

“The health and safety of our community remains our highest priority and will continue to guide our steps as we seek to respond to the challenging conditions of this moment,” the university said.

Last week, the university offered some students discounts on tuition and various fees due to changes inspired by conditions.

