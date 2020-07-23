Georgetown reduces tuition, other charges for some underclassmen

Citing realities of the pandemic, Georgetown University will offer some of its underclassmen discounts on Fall semester tuition, housing and dining charges, the school announced Tuesday.

Citing realities of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Georgetown University will offer some of its underclassmen discounts on fall semester tuition, housing and dining charges, the school announced Tuesday.

Georgetown said on its website students not invited back to campus are eligible for a 10% reduction in tuition since certain services will be unavailable remotely. Students on campus will see a 20% reduction of housing and dining costs to account for the shorter semester, and will be charged the lower double-occupancy rate rather than the higher single-occupancy rate for their housing.

“We recognize the significant investments students and families make to pursue a Georgetown education,” said the letter signed by Georgetown Provost Robert M. Groves and the school’s Senior Vice President and COO Geoffrey S. Chatas.

“We continue to minimize tuition increases, and we maintain our deep commitment to attracting the most promising students regardless of their financial circumstances.”

Georgetown announced its reopening plan in early July, which includes allowing roughly 2,000 students on campus and opening enough dormitories so students can have their own rooms and adhere to social distancing restrictions.

The university said classes will begin on Aug. 26 and the last day of hybrid undergraduate classes will be Nov. 20.

According to the Washington Post, the decision to cut tuition was partly influenced by pressure from students who signed a petition urging the university to reduce the cost of a college experience undermined by the pandemic.