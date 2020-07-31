Face coverings required at BWI Marshall Airport

All BWI Marshall Airport passengers and workers have to wear face masks or coverings at all times, starting 5 p.m. Friday, the airport announced.

The airport said the move was in keeping with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order that anyone age 5 or older wear a face covering indoors “at any location where members of the public are generally permitted” as a preventative measure against spreading the novel coronavirus.

Face coverings were already required in the airport’s restaurants and shops, and all major airlines have already implemented face mask policies, the airport said.

Passengers should bring their own masks, BWI Marshall said in the statement Friday. Masks will also be available free of charge at one of the airport’s three information desks, and some airlines may provide them as well.

There are also shops and vending machines at which passengers can buy masks, the airport said.

BWI Marshall said their business is making a slow comeback: While passenger traffic was down 96% in April compared with the same time a year ago, it was down 68% in July.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.