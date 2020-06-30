CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA | Metro inquiring about future commuting plans | Prince George's Co. teachers have questions about reopening plans
Virginia health officials warn against coronavirus scams

The Associated Press

June 30, 2020, 2:14 PM

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Health is warning residents that scammers might call them pretending to be COVID-19 contact tracers in order to take their money.

A news release from the department on Monday said its contact tracers will not ask for money or for a Social Security number, bank account details, credit card numbers or payment of any form. Their services are covered by tax dollars, not individual fees.

The health department said legitimate contact tracers let people know when they have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, and then educate them on what to do next and advise them about testing, quarantines and monitoring for symptoms.

