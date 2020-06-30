Virginia health officials warn against coronavirus scams

The Virginia Department of Health is warning residents that scammers might call them pretending to be COVID-19 contact tracers in order to take their money.

A news release from the department on Monday said its contact tracers will not ask for money or for a Social Security number, bank account details, credit card numbers or payment of any form. Their services are covered by tax dollars, not individual fees.

The health department said legitimate contact tracers let people know when they have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, and then educate them on what to do next and advise them about testing, quarantines and monitoring for symptoms.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

