Va. health officials: Huge jump in COVID-19 tests will drop positivity rate

Two laboratories began sending the results of their tests to the Virginia Department of Health this week, the department said in a statement Friday.

The electronic reporting of 43,000 new coronavirus tests — Virginia’s largest single-day jump in testing by far — has officials expecting the backlog of negative results will lower the commonwealth’s percentage of positive tests.

The influx of negative tests, VDH said, will result in a lower percentage of positive tests. The positive results were manually entered into the system earlier, the health department said.

According to VDH, one lab had roughly 18,000 results; the other, around 13,500. The remainder of the figure reflects regular daily reporting.

A full lab-by-lab report is available on VDH’s website.

