Evictions halted while Northam starts rent relief program

The Associated Press

June 8, 2020, 3:59 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced a stop to eviction proceedings in Virginia due to a temporary statewide moratorium.

The order was issued Monday by the Virginia Supreme Court and will remain in effect through June 28.

Evictions were put on hold in mid-March while courthouses were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, on May 17, the order to suspend nonemergency proceedings expired, allowing backlog eviction lawsuits to continue.

The moratorium gives Northam’s administration time to implement a rent relief program for residents facing housing insecurity during the pandemic.

Details regarding the rent relief initiative are expected to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

