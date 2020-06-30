Delaware beach bars to close again Friday; Phase Two to continue indefinitely

Beach bars in Delaware will close Friday, ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, after an uptick in several COVID-19 metrics, Gov. John Carney announced.

“We have a little bit of a fire that’s been starting in our beach communities and we need to put it out,’’ Delaware’s governor said at a news conference Tuesday.

Carney also put off indefinitely the state’s planned move into Phase Three of the lifting of safety restrictions.

“We’re in better shape” than states such as Texas and Florida, where cases are getting out of control, Carney said, but though the 14-day trend for hospitalizations looks good, the number of new cases and the percentage of tests that come back positive are “gradually moving upward.”

The governor said that the largest recent increase in beach areas comes among people ages 17 to 18, followed by those between 18 and 30.

He placed some of the responsibility on “the complacency that we see,” especially among younger people, about following guidelines regarding social distancing and masks.

Carney said the state will stay in Phase Two “until we get a better handle on where this surge is coming from, and we nip it in the bud.”

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.