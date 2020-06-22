National Theatre season to begin spring 2021; DC impov festival canceled

Theatergoers will have to wait several more months to enjoy a live performance at the National Theatre in D.C.

The theater announced Monday that its season will begin in spring 2021.

While you’re waiting in the wings, the theater said it will share show titles and other information this fall. During the summer, it will feature content from past shows and Broadway on social media.

“Please know the safety of our theatregoers and employees is our highest priority, and that we appreciate your understanding and flexibility,” the theater said in a statement.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the D.C. arts scene. District Improv said that its District Improv Festival that was planned for September has been canceled.

The company’s board members said that canceling the eighth annual festival is the right decision, as it weighed the safety of the performers and the audience.

“We can’t wait to celebrate the spirit of improvisational comedy with you again at the 2021 festival,” District Improv said in a news release Monday.

And, the Smithsonian Folklife Festival goes virtual this year, from Wednesday to July 5.

