Coronavirus survivor wants to become a disease detective

Matt Small

June 18, 2020, 6:24 AM

New college graduate Jordan Tautges wants to be contact tracer — a disease detective — in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

But first, she had to beat the coronavirus.

The 21-year-old contracted COVID-19, along with other members of her family earlier this year while taking care of a sick family member.

Tautges of Springfield, Virginia, graduated from James Madison University in May with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences and minors in chronic illness and occupational therapy.

She also became a certified contact tracer around the same time.

“I started applying to contact tracing positions back in mid-May with different temp agencies — and I’ve only heard back from one.” Tautges said.

She said the experience left her with an urge to help others.

“I really want this position, but I haven’t heard anything.”

Tautges said she remains optimistic.

“It’s so important to get the ball rolling on contact tracing so we can flatten the curve and stop the overall spread.” Tautges said.

