How to Find a Job as a Contact Tracer

Contact tracing isn’t new, but it has taken on new importance as states move to contain the spread of COVID-19. Many states have already ramped up their number of contact tracers, but thousands more could be needed before the pandemic is over. North Dakota, for instance, had 10 contact tracers prior to this year and now has more than 350, according to Vern Dosch, the state’s contact tracing administrator.

People who want to work as contact tracers need to be comfortable on the phone and able to gather detailed information from COVID-19 patients and those they’ve encountered. If you think this could be a line of work for you, keep reading for everything you need to know about contact tracing jobs.

Basics of Contact Tracing

When someone tests positive for COVID-19, a contact tracer interviews the person to determine where they have been and with whom they have been in close contact during the past 14 days. Then, anyone who has been potentially exposed to the disease must be contacted as well.

“Contact tracing is a tool epidemiologists use when we have an outbreak of an infectious disease,” says Elya Franciscus, lead epidemiologist for Harris County Public Health in Texas. “The ultimate goal is to trace back to patient zero.”

While it isn’t always possible to trace an outbreak back to the first person infected, contact tracers are essential to stopping the spread of the disease. They notify people of possible exposure so those individuals can self-quarantine and avoid infecting others. Plus, their work can identify hot spots of infection.

The information gathered by contact tracers is analyzed by epidemiologists, and their conclusions can direct public policy decisions. For example, if contact tracers find a large number of COVID-19 cases are linked to a particular type of business, such as salons or bars, their findings may result in new safety guidelines or procedures issued for that industry.

Depending on the state or agency employing a contact tracer, their job may also include notifying people of their test results, educating those testing negative on how to avoid infection and monitoring the condition of those who test positive or are in quarantine.

“We reach out twice a day to get temperatures and check on symptoms,” Dosch says. While technology is starting to automate some of these check-ins, North Dakota still relies on contact tracers to ensure this information is collected.

Contact Tracer Job Requirements

There are no standard education requirements for contact tracers, but Franciscus says, “We would prefer people have some sort of basic medical knowledge.” In many cases, the contact tracer may be the only person someone infected is speaking to, so having a health care background can be helpful even if not required. More important is being able to treat those on the other end of the line with compassion and empathy.

People who have previously worked in call centers may also be well-suited for this line of work, says Michael Gatta, vice president of national development for SCG Advertising and Public Relations, a full-service ad agency that is working to provide a central website for job seekers to find listings for contact tracer positions. People who have filled customer service roles will be comfortable following a prescribed script and probing for answers.

When it comes to pay, contact tracers may earn anywhere from $12 to $30 an hour, Gatta estimates. However, he believes the average will fall from $17 to $25 an hour. These aren’t necessarily temporary assignments either. “It will not be a short-term job position,” Gatta says. “We’re looking (at) at least a two-year process.”

Where to Find Contact Tracer Jobs

States and counties are taking different approaches to hiring contact tracers. Massachusetts has contracted with the nonprofit Partners in Health, which has extensive experience tracing other diseases globally. Meanwhile, Dosch says North Dakota has all the contact tracers it needs right now, but additional hires will likely be made through the North Dakota Health Department.

“When it was announced some businesses would start reopening, our county officials approved 43 full-time positions for our epidemiology department to handle an expected increase in cases,” says Dr. Umair A. Shah, executive director of Harris County Public Health in Texas. Overall, the department has been approved to have 300 contact tracers to investigate COVID-19 cases.

The number of tracers needed in a particular area will fluctuate with testing and workforce availability. “Right now, we are testing about 2,000 (people) a day,” Dosch says. “Our goal is to be at 4,000 and ramp up from there.” More testing likely means more positive results, which could mean dozens of contacts are needed to be made to friends, family members and acquaintances.

In North Dakota, current contact tracers include a number of furloughed health care providers such as nurses. However, as elective procedures start up again in the state, those workers may be called back to their regular jobs, leaving open positions for new contact tracers to fill.

As of yet, there is no centralized location to view positions nationwide, but an internet search of “contact tracer jobs” should bring up listings. Although some areas may prefer to hire residents, these jobs are largely virtual and may be open to remote workers from any location.

Technology May Supplement Tracer Positions

Some states and companies are deploying technology to make it easier to trace the steps of someone infected with COVID-19.

“People might not remember (where they were),” says Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon, an indoor intelligence company that can detect and locate wireless devices inside a building. “You’ve got to use a variety of solutions.”

Apple and Google are both working on mobile capabilities that will allow people to be notified if their phone has been in close contact with the device of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Some states are also developing their own contact tracing apps. The North Dakota app, Care19, tracks anywhere a person has been for at least 10 minutes. That information is stored on the phone or in the cloud and provides an easy way for someone who has tested positive to share their movements with a contact tracer. Data older than 14 days is automatically deleted.

Even if people don’t have apps on their phone, movements can be tracked within enclosed spaces such as office buildings using technology from companies like Inpixon. Then, if one worker tests positive for COVID-19, a business can quickly see which co-workers may have been exposed. “For us, that’s a much less invasive way so you’re not being tracked 24/7,” Ali says. “It’s a balance between privacy and safety and security.”

However, technology will never entirely replace the need for contact tracers to make personal contact with affected people, making this a promising position for those looking for job security right now.

