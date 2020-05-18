‘Trial weekend’: Virginia, Delaware beaches welcomed visitors, with restrictions

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, saw large crowds over the weekend. Even though most beachgoers practiced social distancing, the mayor says he wished more would have worn masks.

Visitors made their way to the beach and boardwalk in Rehoboth, Delaware, over the weekend, and while officials there say most people did follow restrictions, which include not sitting on the beach, there are some improvements they hope to make next weekend.

“I think this past weekend was a trial weekend,” said Rehoboth Mayor Paul Kuhns. “I think it worked out well.”

For example, even though the beach town saw large crowds, most people followed social distancing guidelines, he said.

But, he said, he hopes to encourage more visitors to wear face coverings. “That was the only thing missing this weekend,” Kuhns added.

Hotels and vacation rentals remained closed, and a 14-day quarantine is still in place for visitors, but Kuhns said businesses were able to open.

“We had a lot of the restaurants open for curbside pickup. Some people were shopping at curbside retail stores, too, so I think that went well,” he said.

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that beaches in Virginia Beach, which were previously only open to people fishing and exercising, would reopen to sunbathers starting this Friday.

The governor’s announcement came after many parts of Virginia began gradually lifting some coronavirus restrictions in the first phase of Northam’s recovery plan.

Virginia Beach also received visitors over the weekend before the rules against sunbathing were relaxed, but the crowds were not as large as anticipated, said Deputy City Manager Ron Williams.

“Beach ambassadors” were tasked with helping enforce restrictions.

“They’re there as a friendly front line, so to speak, to remind people that we want them to have physical distancing and to make sure that there aren’t gatherings,” Williams said.

Restaurants and hotels in Virginia Beach were also open with strict safety protocols in place.

Speaking Monday, Northam said his administration worked with Virginia Beach authorities to come up with plans for easing the beach restrictions to allow sunbathing, swimming and surfing.

Even when the new rules go into place, no group sports, tents or umbrellas will be allowed on the beaches, the governor said.

The beach ambassadors will be tasked with making sure people follow the rules.

