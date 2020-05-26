Poll: Md. coronavirus restrictions ‘about right’; Hogan approval up, Trump down

Most Maryland voters appear to agree on one thing when it comes to current coronavirus restrictions: It's been worth it.

According to a new Gonzales Maryland poll, a majority of residents surveyed (63%) said restrictions to temper the spread of the virus “have been about right.” Another majority (64%) said the stay-at-home orders “have been worth it.”

Far fewer (22%) said restrictions in response to the pandemic have “gone too far.” Another minority (22%) said they think the state’s stay-at-home orders have “caused more harm than good.”

As the state begins lifting its restrictions, a majority of Marylanders (57%) are still concerned about becoming ill from the virus.

Here’s how the numbers stack up across the state.

Hogan approval climbs

Gov. Larry Hogan has seen his approval numbers tick up from his response to the coronavirus crisis: He has gone up 8 points in three months and stands with an overall approval rating of 78%.

He’s also seeing a boost across the political, racial and age spectra.

According to the poll, 82% of Democrats approval of the job Hogan is doing; 71% of Republicans approve; and 74% of unaffiliated voters approve.

Among women, 80% approve while 76% of men approve.

Among residents under 50, 77% approve and 78% of those older than 50 approve.

Hogan’s approval numbers are strong among African American and white voters, at 79% and 78% respectively.

Trump down, Biden up

President Donald Trump has not fared as well as fellow Republican Hogan in the predominantly blue state of Maryland as 40% of state voters approve of the job Trump is doing as president.

The numbers are largely along party lines, with 94% of Republicans voters approving of the job he’s doing, 83% of Democrats disapproving.

Here’s how the numbers break down:

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, on the other hand, is in a comfortable position among Maryland voters.

The Gonzales Maryland poll found that Trump trails Biden by 24 points: 59% of voters said they would vote for the former vice president “if the election were held today”; 35% said they would vote for Trump; 6% are undecided.

Here’s how the numbers break down by demographics:

