Frontline Heroes: DC mom fields 911 calls during pandemic

Each day, Juanita Reyes, 32, of Southeast D.C. leaves her home for the city's Office of Unified Communications, where she fields emergency calls. She's WTOP's latest Frontline Hero.

EDITOR’S NOTE: During the coronavirus pandemic, there are people throughout the community working on the front lines. WTOP is honoring essential personnel through its Frontline Heroes campaign. Each day, WTOP chooses two nominees, awards each $100 and donates another $100 to Feed the Fight DC, a D.C.-based nonprofit supporting local restaurants, health care workers and first responders during the pandemic. Some of those honorees will be spotlighted on WTOP.com.

We’ve found a Frontline Hero getting the job done during the coronavirus pandemic as a 911 call taker.

“They may recognize me as a hero, but it’s just something that I love to do…I love the fast pace, I love helping people,” she told WTOP.

But as most single moms know, it’s not easy balancing a full-time job and family, especially with schools closed.

“It’s kind of tough, now that they’re not in school,” said Reyes, mother of three children, ages 14, 13 and 2.

The person who nominated Reyes pointed out she is answering emergency calls during a critical time. Reyes conceded that it’s sometimes overwhelming but she finds encouragement in the recognition of being named a Frontline Hero.

“That is a nice thing, I really appreciate it…knowing that…somebody’s appreciative and they consider me a hero, that’s a lot…I’m flattered, actually,” said Reyes.

The emergency call taker said she and her colleagues at 911 are always ready to help. And she wants everyone to strive to remain cautious in the pandemic.

“I just want everybody to stay safe, follow guidelines, wash your hands, wear your mask. That’s it. I’m just ready for things to go back to normal,” Reyes said.

