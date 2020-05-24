DC remains on track to enter Phase 1 reopening Friday despite setback

A new spike in recently-reported cases of the coronavirus has prompted the District's top health official to adjust one aspect of the city's timeline for reopening.

A new spike in recently-reported cases of the coronavirus has prompted the District’s top health official to adjust one aspect of the city’s timeline for reopening.

One of the key bench marks in D.C.’s advancement to Phase 1 of its reopening plan is to show, based on a five-day average, a 14-day decline in the community spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

On May 21, Mayor Muriel Bowser said the District had seen 11 days of falling numbers, which would have put city leadership in a place to announce the 14-day metric had been met over Memorial Day weekend.

However, on Sunday, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, the head of the District’s Department of Health, said while the five-day running average continued to show a decline, a new recent spike had been detected, which reset the timeline as of May 24 back to Day 11.

The change means the soonest D.C. could reach the 14-day bench mark for reopening would be Wednesday, May 27.

Nesbitt, though, said the District is currently on track to meet its other Phase 1 bench marks.

Bowser plans to disclose Tuesday the earliest date she will make a determination about moving D.C. into Phase 1 of its reopening.

She previously said Phase 1 “is not an on and off switch. We will not be able to go back to life as we enjoyed it in February.”

Instead, it will include removing the stay-at-home order and allowing some basic nonessential activities to resume.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.