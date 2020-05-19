Home » Coronavirus » DC Council passes emergency…

DC Council passes emergency relief bill; small landlords required to offer rent plans

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

May 19, 2020, 1:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A man crosses a quiet street in Washington, Monday, April 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The D.C. Council passed an emergency coronavirus relief bill Tuesday that is aimed at helping residents and businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis as the District’s economy has slammed to a halt.

Included in the bill is an amendment pushed by Council members Brianne Nadeau (Ward 1) and Charles Allen (Ward 6) that requires landlords with five or fewer units to establish alternative options with tenants facing hardships during the pandemic.

Previously, smaller landlords were exempt.

The amendment passed 10-2, with Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Ken McDuffie (Ward 5) voting “no.” It will remain in effect for the duration of D.C.’s state of emergency and for one year after.

Mendelson called Tuesday’s bill a “consolidation” of previous legislation during a Monday news conference.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Another D.C. Council meeting is scheduled for June 9.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up