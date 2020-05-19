DC Council passes emergency relief bill; small landlords required to offer rent plans

The D.C. Council passed an emergency coronavirus relief bill Tuesday that is aimed at helping residents and businesses hit hard economically by the COVID-19 crisis.

The D.C. Council passed an emergency coronavirus relief bill Tuesday that is aimed at helping residents and businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis as the District’s economy has slammed to a halt.

Included in the bill is an amendment pushed by Council members Brianne Nadeau (Ward 1) and Charles Allen (Ward 6) that requires landlords with five or fewer units to establish alternative options with tenants facing hardships during the pandemic.

Previously, smaller landlords were exempt.

The amendment passed 10-2, with Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Ken McDuffie (Ward 5) voting “no.” It will remain in effect for the duration of D.C.’s state of emergency and for one year after.

Mendelson called Tuesday’s bill a “consolidation” of previous legislation during a Monday news conference.

Another D.C. Council meeting is scheduled for June 9.