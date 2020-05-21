Children’s National Hospital: 23 kids with syndrome related to COVID-19

Children's National Hospital has 23 pediatric patients being treating for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, an illness related to the novel coronavirus.

Children’s National Hospital has 23 pediatric patients being treating for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, an illness related to the novel coronavirus, the hospital confirmed to WTOP.

Last week, the hospital in D.C. had three patients with the mystery illness, which has been described as similar to Kawasaki Syndrome, but more intense. One of Maryland’s four cases was fatal for a Baltimore County teenager. Virginia reported its first case this week.

According to the CDC, Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.

The cause of the illness is not yet known and doctors continue to search for treatments.

The CDC warns that not all children will have the same symptoms but urge parents to contact their child’s doctor immediately if the child presents the following symptoms: