Baltimore County to start reopening businesses Friday

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced the county will reopen certain businesses effective Friday morning.

In a Thursday briefing, Olszewski said county businesses such as retail stores, barbershops and hair salons can reopen Friday at 9 a.m. However, other personal services, such as nail salons, massage parlors, tattoo shops and tanning salons, will remain closed.

“I want to be very clear: While we are taking additional steps toward reopening today, we are by no means out of the woods,” Olszewski said. “All residents should continue to take all possible precautions to protect themselves and loved ones.”

The open establishments must adhere to the following restrictions:

Limit the total number of customers and workers to 10;

Maintain social distancing guidelines;

Wear face coverings;

Disinfect surfaces as appropriate.

Religious institutions will remain closed under the executive order, but may continue to hold drive-thru services for congregants.

“We are confident that these steps can be taken in a careful way, that protects all customers and staff, and I believe this is in the best interest of Baltimore County at this time,” Olszewski said.

Olszewski said county residents are going to businesses in counties that have lifted restrictions, which “not only puts [our businesses] at a competitive disadvantage; it has the unfortunate impact of limiting the public health benefits our own restrictions have.”

He added that the county has seen a significant increase in testing and a decline in the number of positive tests. He said the county is finalizing an initial round of hiring for contact trace investigators and expect to have the additional staffing “in the coming weeks.”

“While Baltimore County and the State of Maryland does not have a stay-at-home order, you should know that you are still safer at home,” he said.

