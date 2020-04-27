Sheetz offers free coffee to first responders, health care workers fighting COVID-19

Sheetz is offering free coffee to hospital workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics from now until June 1.

Here’s one tool in the battle against coronavirus: free coffee for first responders and health care workers.

“The first responders and medical personnel on the front lines of this pandemic continue to truly inspire us as they work tirelessly and relentlessly to care for others in our communities and throughout the nation,” said Travis Sheetz, president and chief operating officer of Sheetz, in a release.

“It’s important for us to show our appreciation to every single one of them during this difficult time. We’re hoping this gesture will help fuel the first responders and medical personnel in the communities we reside in as they work around the clock to deliver lifesaving care.”

Sheetz has been deemed an essential business and operates 600 store locations throughout Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina.

Find a location at the company’s website.