Home » Coronavirus » Looking to stretch your…

Looking to stretch your legs during the coronavirus pandemic? Rock Creek Park needs volunteers

Melissa Howell

April 4, 2020, 1:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A woman helps to clean up Rock Creek Park. (Courtesy Rock Creek Conservancy)
How to spot the invasive species that volunteers work to remove from Rock Creek Park. (Courtesy Rock Creek Conservancy)
A volunteer with a bag of invasive ivy. (Courtesy Rock Creek Conservancy)
Tim Dowdy works to remove ivy from the park.
Tim Dowdy works to remove ivy from the park. (Courtesy Rock Creek Conservancy)
(1/4)
Tim Dowdy works to remove ivy from the park.

Are you going a little stir-crazy due to the coronavirus pandemic? If you’re looking to get out of the house and stretch your legs, but also do some good, it’s worth thinking about helping the Rock Creek Conservancy.

Jeanne Braha is the Rock Creek Conservancy’s Executive Director, and she said her group, which focuses on restoring and protecting Rock Creek and its parklands, always needs hand.

While a number of things in D.C.’s largest park are closed — like pavilions, playgrounds and exercise equipment — nature never stops.

Volunteers can help stop the spread of invasive plants.

“We’re encouraging people to take an English Ivy pledge,” Braha said. Those who take the pledge can work to free a tree of English ivy, a common invasive species.

Beyond working on the English ivy project — see photos above on how to tell the difference between benign and invasive ivy — Braha said you can always grab trash bag and help to clean up the park.

It’s something you can do on your own, and you can help make the park more beautiful for others.

“[Parks] are such important resources for our health and well-being during this difficult time,” Braha said.

For more information about how you can help the park, visit the conservancy’s website.

More Coronavirus News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Coronavirus Gardening Tips Health & Fitness News Latest News Local News Montgomery County, MD News Things to do in DC Washington, DC News
english ivy Melissa Howell rock creek park

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up