DC Magazine editor creates ‘One Day Soon’ video to provide hope during coronavirus outbreak

A local magazine editor has crafted a two-minute video anticipating the return to normalcy after the coronavirus has disrupted daily routines.

Mike McCarthy, a WTOP contributor and editor of DC Magazine, said in an email he created the video because D.C.-area residents need something to look forward to.

The video, titled “One Day Soon,” is narrated by McCarthy’s daughter. It includes several local landmarks, including Capital One Arena and a photo shoot with Alex Ovechkin.

“I wanted to remind my friends and family that, amid all of this rotten news we see and hear each day, we have something to look forward to and never take for granted again,” McCarthy wrote.

“And all of those things are fairly simple — from going to a Caps game or a concert, to watching a hometown parade, to hanging out in local parks, to getting dizzy on a carnival ride.”

McCarthy said each sentence in the video starts “one day soon” to provide viewers with a sense of hope.

“For those watching the world suffer tremendously, I thought we simply needed an antidote to pain,” McCarthy said. “We needed a reason to breathe again and, above all, we needed a reminder that we’ll get through this.”

Watch the video above.

