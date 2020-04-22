Most of the Outer Banks opening up to property owners beginning May 4; visitors still restricted

Outer Banks leaders are opening up sections of the popular North Carolina barrier islands in phases — first to property owners, then eventually vacationers, as the coronavirus crisis continues.

The bridges to the Outer Banks have been closed to visitors since March 17 and out-of-town property owners since March 20.

On May 4, Dare County will begin a phased re-entry of property owners over the course of one week, based on last names.

Dare County includes the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo and all of Hatteras Island.

A stay-at-home order for Dare County has been extended through May 22, meaning no visitors will be permitted until at least that time.

Nonresident property owners with an entry permit and valid government-issued ID will be allowed entry according to the schedule below:

Beginning Monday, May 4 at 6 a.m. — Entry begins and is ongoing for nonresident property owners whose last name begins with A-I

Beginning Wednesday, May 6 at 6 a.m. — Entry begins and is ongoing for nonresident property owners whose last name begins with J-R

Beginning Friday, May 8 at 6 a.m. — Entry begins for nonresident property owners whose last name begins with S-Z

The plan comes after “careful consideration of the science, trends, data, epidemiology and resource availability, according to the Dare County Control Group, a multi-jurisdictional policy-making board for part of the Outer Banks.

The plan is intended to protect the safety of the community, the group said in a news release.

The following restrictions will remain in place and must be followed, the control group said:

Dare County’s Stay Home-Stay Healthy order has been extended to May 22, 2020.

North Carolina’s Stay at Home order — in place until at least April 29, 2020.

If you are sick, stay home.

Mass gatherings are limited to ten or fewer individuals.

Travel only for essential needs.

Only have direct contact with members of your immediate household.

All essential retailers must adhere to the Governor’s Executive Order No. 131 and comply with restrictions on the number of individuals allowed entry based on square footage of space.

In addition to the above restrictions, individuals are now required to wear a mask or cloth face covering in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).

All nonresident property owners should bring their own supplies to sustain themselves in their homes as much as possible, including groceries, prescriptions, paper products and other essentials.

Decisions regarding access to Dare County for visitors will be addressed at a future date to allow for necessary syndromic surveillance and monitoring of resource availability.

Entry permits can be obtained at www.darenc.com/entry. Following the instructions provided, nonresident property owners can receive permits by applying online.

Permits will be issued to the two “Primary Owners” listed on the tax record for each property.

In Currituck County, which includes the beach towns of Corolla and Carova, property owners will be allowed to return this Thursday and visitors as early as May 15.

Visitors to those towns must will be allowed to cross the bridges into Dare County to head north into Currituck.