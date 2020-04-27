Majority of travelers looking to hit the road again, share personal info amid coronavirus, survey finds

Amid the coronavirus crisis, a new survey has found that the vast majority of travelers want to get moving before the end of the year — and they're willing to share personal information to do so.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, a new survey has found that the vast majority of travelers want to get moving before the end of the year — and they’re willing to share personal information to do so.

“Many travelers are planning to hit the road again this summer and they are willing to share personal medical history and travel plans to help keep themselves and those around them safe,” Global Rescue CEO Dan Richards said in a news release.

Here’s the breakdown from Global Rescue:

91% are willing to subject themselves to screening and testing.

73% are willing to disclose medical conditions related to a compromised immune system.

93% are willing to share their past 14-day travel history.

People are significantly less willing to be tracked, with only 58% willing to have their physical location tracked and traced with data temporarily retained.

According to the survey, most travelers expect to go on trips again no later than early fall.

77% are expecting to make a trip by the end of October.

41% expect to make their next trip by July or earlier.

36% are planning their initial trip sometime between August and October.

Less than 9% believe their earliest post-pandemic trip will be during the holiday months of November and December.

Less than 7% expect to make their first trip sometime between January and March 2021.

7% predict their next trip won’t be until sometime after April 2021.

In addition, the survey found that most trips are expected to be domestic, not international. And nearly 75% of trips are expected to be family vacations, leisure trips to visit friends or destination getaways.

Of those who participated in the survey, 42% said they had to cancel travel plans while 16% said they voluntarily abandoned trips.

More Coronavirus News