Coronavirus testing: For a DC man, an agonizing wait and a possible mistake

John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP

April 8, 2020, 4:41 PM

It began with coughing, sweating and an elevated temperature back on March 12.

Clinton Whatley, a 29-year-old veteran from Southwest D.C., experienced coughing fits up to 30 minutes long, “where I’d be knocked to my knees in the bathroom, supporting myself with the tub,” he said.

He was tested for the new coronavirus on March 21 after heading to the emergency room. He only got his test results back on Monday — and they were negative.

His symptoms have persisted, though. “I have to catch my breath in the middle of sentences,” Whatley said.

Clinton Whatley, of D.C., tested negative for the coronavirus, but now he’s being told that might have been a mistake. (WTOP/John Aaron)

After a visit to a respiratory clinic this week, “They agreed that it was most likely coronavirus, and a false negative,” he said.

He was tested again and expects to wait on those results for another week.

Much is unknown about the accuracy of coronavirus testing. Some health experts have told The Wall Street Journal they believe nearly 1 in 3 infected patients are nevertheless getting a negative test result.

There have been numerous reports of testing delays.

