Coronavirus impact extends to DC-area National Parks

Kyle Cooper

April 3, 2020

If you’re heading out to an area National Park this weekend, it’s a good idea to check the park’s operating status first.

Getting outside for exercise is a good idea, but don’t arrive at your park of choice expecting business as usual.  There are currently many service cutbacks at area National Parks because of the coronavirus crisis.

At many parks, the following things are closed:

  • Visitor centers
  • Campgrounds
  • Playgrounds
  • Picnic areas
  • Restrooms
  • Water fountains
  • Restaurants
  • Concessions
  • Parking areas

Walking trails remain open for the most part, but consider checking before you go.

Affected parks include:

Operational changes vary by park. The most current information about the status of services, facilities and other areas can be found online and on social media.

Outdoor spaces generally remain accessible in accordance with federal, state and local health guidance.

The National Park Service also invites guests to use the following digital resources to explore the parks:

