DC-area veterans group works to help community during pandemic

A local veterans group is working to help the elderly and disabled with routine errands during the coronavirus pandemic.

A local veterans group is working to help the elderly and disabled with routine errands during the coronavirus pandemic.

Master Sgt. Karen Kendra Holmes with the U.S. Veteran Reserve Corps said those in need just have to call their store or pharmacy, place an order and pay for it.

The group will then pick it up and drop it off at the designated address, Holmes said.

“We know there’s a lot of people who can’t get out either because of medical reasons or the elderly,” Holmes said. “We would like to get out there and do whatever we can for the community.”

Anyone interested in arranging a delivery can contact Holmes at karen.holmes@us-vrc.org and 301-395-4214 or Maj. Charles Gilbert at Charles.gilbert@us-vrc.org and 301-906-4822.

More Coronavirus News