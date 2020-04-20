DC-area pastry chef sweetens the day for front-line workers

"I thought this would be a good way to show some kind of appreciation to all these people working so hard on the front lines," said a Fairfax business owner.

When you make desserts for events, a stay-at-home order effectively puts the brakes on your business. One Fairfax, Virginia, business owner, is still making treat boxes, this time for the workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

Farozan Jivraj, a pastry chef and owner of Cupcake Novelties, packed decorative treat boxes with her specialties, such as vanilla and chocolate strawberry cupcakes, snickerdoodle brownies, Oreo jewels and even rainbow pretzel bark.

“I thought this would be a good way to show some kind of appreciation to all these people working so hard on the front lines,” Jivraj said.

Jivraj has made the special deliveries to Inova Fairfax, Sentara in Woodbridge, and Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. She also delivered boxes to several doctors in the D.C. area.

“I’ve had some people tell me it brought some sunshine and positivity into their day, so that was really like a gratifying part,” Jivraj said.

Jivraj hopes to continue this on a weekly basis, and she added that she’d like to organize a drop-off for first responders as well. Jivraj said generous donors have pitched in to help, many of them contributing to a GoFundMe campaign she set up that she calls #treatsforfrontliners.

In addition to delivering to workers in the D.C. area, she hopes to also begin sending treat boxes to front-line heroes across the nation.

Although Jivraj hopes her business picks up once social distancing measures are loosened, she said she doesn’t intend to stop doing the treat boxes anytime soon.

“I just want to continue doing this for as long as I can,” Jivraj said.