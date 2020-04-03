Coronavirus update: DC projects up to 93,000 infections, 1,000 deaths

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the District is preparing for up to 93,000 people in the city to be infected with the coronavirus throughout the course of the pandemic and that the number of infections won't peak until the summer.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Health officials say that if you have these symptoms, you should call your doctor. Don’t just show up. Medical facilities need to get ready for you. If you don’t have a doctor and you live in D.C. or the nearby Maryland suburbs, D.C.’s mayor recommends calling Mary’s Center at 844-796-2797. If you live in Virginia, call 211.

DC models estimate up to 93,000 infections; more than 1,000 deaths

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the District is preparing for up to 93,000 people to be infected with the coronavirus throughout the course of the pandemic and that the number of infections won’t peak until the summer. That figure is based based on a model of infections that District planners are using.

The number of estimated infections is cumulative and most people infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, are expected to recover, Bowser said.

However, under the most “severe” estimates, more than 1,000 District residents could die, Bowser said. A “mild” number of deaths is 225 and a “moderate” number is 440.

The population the District is about 706,000.

The CHIME model, which D.C. is using to project coronavirus infections, predicts the peak in hospitalizations won’t come until late June or early July, Bower said.

Bowser said other models the District had looked at to plan for the future may overestimate the benefits of social distancing.

Regarding the total number of COVID-19 infections, Bowser said: “This is a tough number to have to report but we think that we’d rather be on the side of underestimating the impacts of social distancing than presenting too rosy a picture.”

The CHIME model makes projections based on total infections and assumes some random mixing of infected people.

The projection of total COVID-19 cases was presented as Bowser laid out the District’s plan for a “medical surge” to deal with the expected influx of cases.

Under the District’s modeling, when hospitalizations peak in the early summer, the demand for hospital beds will outpace the city’s current capacity.

At the peak, D.C. is expected to need 3,000 acute care bed and about 2,800 ICU beds.

Currently, across the city’s seven major hospitals, there are only about 2,500 total beds, according to documents presented Friday.

D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbittt said the District is working with the D.C. National Guard, the Federal Emergency Management Association, the U.S Army Corps of Engineers and local hospitals to more than double their capacity. These efforts include emptying current hospital beds by postponing elective procedures, reopening shuttered facilities and standing up “alternate care sites” outside of hospitals.

Cases across region top 5,000

The total number of coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, have surged past 5,500, according to the latest figures from area health departments.

In Maryland, the number of new reported cases swelled to 427 on Friday — the highest single-day total of new cases in the state since the outbreak began, pushing the overall total number of coronavirus cases to 2,758.

In Virginia, the number of new cases grew to 306 Friday — also the highest single-day total. The total number of cases in Virginia stood at 2,012 Friday.

In D.C. cases grew by 104 on Friday — also a single-day record — hitting 757 total cases.

More than 103 people have died from the coronavirus, according to health department data. There have 46 deaths in Virginia; 42 deaths in Maryland; and 15 deaths in D.C.

Overall, more than 48,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

New testing site in DC

A new drive-thru and walk-up appointment site in Northwest D.C. is set to open next week.

The new drive-thru site, which is run by George Washington University Hospital, will be at 20th and H Streets NW (cars enter at 22nd and H Street). The pedestrian site will be at 22nd and I Street.

The new site is by appointment only and you must have a referral from your doctor.

A drive-thru/walk-up testing site opens Friday at United Medical Center in Southeast D.C.

The site, which is by appointment-only, is for D.C. residents age 65 or older with symptoms; health care providers in D.C. with symptoms; first responders in D.C. with symptoms; and D.C. residents with underlying health conditions.

WTOP’s Dan Friedell contributed to this report.