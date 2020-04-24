‘Souper’ effort to get food donations to medical providers during coronavirus

There have been many examples of restaurants and other businesses taking the time to make generous donations even though they…

There have been many examples of restaurants and other businesses taking the time to make generous donations even though they are struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s the case with the D.C. soup company Soupergirl, but its customers have also been showing their generosity.

In recent weeks, Soupergirl customers have been donating money straight to the company so it can deliver dozens of free meals to medical providers who are on the frontlines.

The customers provide money, and Soupergirl facilitates the deliveries.

“The community has been extraordinarily supportive, which has been amazing,” said Soupergirl CEO Sara Polon. “Our customers have been incredible.”

Soupergirl has been making six to eight deliveries each week, and the business has enough donations to keep that effort going for at least a couple more months.

And the donations are not slowing down.

“It’s working out really well and we’re so proud and honored to be a part of this,” said Polon. “We all say we’re going to get through this together and it’s programs like these that bring that concept to life.”

Each donation is usually 50 to 60 soups and salads to the frontline employees.

Customers are not paying full price for the donated food, as Polon’s business has been splitting the cost with them.

“We’re going in on all the donations with our customers,” she said.

The business has delivered to medical providers at MedStar Georgetown University, George Washington University and Sibley Memorial hospitals.

“Next week we’re starting up at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and the list keeps growing,” said Polon. “It’s from customers reaching out to us and saying ‘we want to help.'”

