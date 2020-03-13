Montgomery Co. student board member urges peers to be smart while schools are closed

A Montgomery County, Maryland, student on the Board of Education is urging his peers to resist the temptation to gather in large groups.

A Montgomery County, Maryland, student on the Board of Education is urging his peers to resist the temptation to gather in large groups while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.

Noting that students face two weeks at home with the closure of county schools, Nate Tinbite, a student at John F. Kennedy High School in Wheaton, said, “I know many of us believe this would be a great time to get together and spend time with friends out in the community.”

But Tinbite asked students to reconsider doing just that.

In a video released on YouTube, Tinbite was joined by Dr. Travis Gayles, the county’s health officer, who echoed Tinbite’s message.

Speaking to students, Tinbite said, “This is a serious health crisis, and we’ve got to do our part to stop the spread of the virus.”

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency as the coronavirus spreads, and health officials have urged the public to avoid large crowds.

