Coronavirus concerns could delay opening of brand new Fredericksburg ballpark

The home opener for the new Fredericksburg Nationals minor league team will likely be delayed because of coronavirus concerns.

While Virginia’s Fredericksburg Nationals have been promising their brand new ballpark will be ready for the April 23 home opener, that excitement may be delayed because of concerns over COVID-19.

The countdown clock on the team’s website says the FredNats are 41 days from their first game at home, in their debut season, having moved from Prince William County, at the end of last year.

The Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals said it supports the decision by Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball to suspend the start of their seasons in light of the ongoing coronavirus situation.

However, the city and regional partners aren’t sure when they will be able to play ball and benefit from money spent by fans.

“It is unclear at this point how the decisions to delay the start of the season will impact our scheduled April 23rd Opening Day. Nonetheless, we are continuing with all preparations to be ready for April 23rd should the public health situation allow for our season to proceed on that date,” the team said in a statement.

For the time being, with the ongoing uncertainty, the team is postponing the start of sales for individual game tickets.

The new 5,000-seat multisport stadium is being built in the Celebrate Virginia South section of Fredericksburg, off Interstate 95.

