Reynolds Consumer Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported net income of $118 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $301 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.72 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Reynolds Consumer Products expects its per-share earnings to range from 23 cents to 25 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.57 to $1.63 per share.

