Darts phenom Luke Littler signs sponsorship deal worth a reported $27M

LONDON (AP) — Luke Littler has signed what has been described as the biggest sponsorship deal in darts history, worth a reported 20 million pounds (nearly $27 million).

The 18-year-old reigning two-time world champion ’s deal with British company Target Darts was announced on Friday.

No figures were disclosed but Britain’s Press Association said the agreement, including potential earnings and bonuses as well as a percentage of sales of products and equipment, was worth 20 million pounds over 10 years.

Littler, who has helped push darts into the mainstream and is now one of Britain’s most recognizable people, has won almost 3 million pounds ($4 million) in prize money over the last two years on the darts tour.

Of that, 1 million pounds ($1.34 million) came from winning the world championship on Saturday for the second straight year — a record winner’s prize.

Target Darts has sponsored Littler since the age of 12 and makes his darts. His image and trademark purple-and-yellow colors adorn accessories sold by the company in toy shops across the country.

Target Darts said the deal “represents the largest agreement in darts history between a brand and a player, reflecting Littler’s extraordinary achievements and Target’s long-term belief in his continued impact on and off the oche.”

“The scale of this new agreement reflects not only what Luke has already achieved, but the immense potential ahead,” said James Tattersall, chief executive of Target Darts.

