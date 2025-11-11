Feels like winter: Cheap and easy ways to save on home energy costs this year

As the winter season approaches, home energy bills are expected to rise. WTOP speaks with a consumer expert to find out simple and inexpensive ways to save on energy this winter.

It sure feels like winter, which means winter energy bills can’t be far behind — there are some simple, inexpensive ways to save on energy costs this winter.

“Often when homeowners think about energy efficiency improvements in their homes, you know, they’re thinking about expensive projects, like solar energy programs,” said Kevin Brasler, executive editor of Washington Consumers’ Checkbook. “But, there’s lots of low cost projects you can do around your home that will save you lots of money off your energy bills.”

Installing weather stripping around exterior doors and windows is one of easier options when winterizing a home, as products can be found at any hardware store.

“Go around your house, and make sure all your windows are closed tightly and locked,” Brasler said. “And if they won’t close tightly, have someone come out and repair them.”

Caulk is another inexpensive way to fill energy-wasting cracks.

“Most homes, especially older homes, they just passively waste lots of energy throughout the year,” Brasler said. “It’s the equivalent of leaving a small window open.”

Local utility companies will often help pay to do energy auditor inspections, to identify problem areas, he said.

“You should also consider whether you need to make insulation improvements to your attic,” he said.

Brasler said he recently got several estimates to have the work done on his home: “For my attic, I got three bids to insulate it. One was around $2,000 — that’s what I paid. The other two were more than $7,000 for the exact same work.”

“If you’re going to get insulation work done, make sure the company also does air sealing tasks as part of that job — any good company will do that,” he said.

He said a 30% tax credit for insulation and air sealing work will expire at the end of 2025.

