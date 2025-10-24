Washington Consumers' Checkbook has compiled ratings of 190 air-conditioning and heating contractors in the D.C. area, and found some HVAC services charged more than $1,000 over what others do for the exact same repair.

With temperatures dropping, sometimes an extra blanket isn’t enough.

“This is the time of the year where everyone’s furnaces are starting to kick on, and some folks out there are finding out their heat isn’t working,” said Kevin Brasler, executive editor of Washington Consumers’ Checkbook.

Don’t panic if the heat isn’t working, since it’s better to realize that in October than in the deep freeze of December.

“If you need to have a repair done to your furnace, or if you need to have a furnace replacement, be very careful about which company you select,” Brasler said. “We get lots and lots of complaints about companies that oversell, and try to sell furnaces when a repair will do.”

And, even if it becomes apparent that a furnace fix will get the heat back on, “Our undercover shoppers said that some HVAC services charged more than $1,000 over what others do for the exact same repair.”

Washington Consumers’ Checkbook has compiled ratings of 190 air-conditioning and heating contractors in the D.C. area, based upon surveyed customers and undercover shoppers. (Editor’s note: The ratings link will be active for WTOP’s audience through Nov. 25, 2025)

Brasler said most companies will have a minimum service charge, in the vicinity of $150.

Before you have a company come out to your home, Brasler said, “Ask, ‘What do I get for that? Do I get a full diagnosis of if I need a repair or replacement? Will you work up a fixed cost for me? Does the $150 cover the first 30 minutes of labor, or is that just what I pay to have you show up?'”

Having a service call during the temperate October and early November weather is preferable than having it fail in the dead of winter.

“The problem for a lot of folks is when their furnace dies, or in the summer when the air conditioning dies, they’re in a time-sensitive situation where they feel, ‘I have to get this thing replaced,'” Brasler said.

He said some companies take advantage of customers whose furnaces poop out when it’s freezing.

“They submit proposals, and are like, ‘I’ll take care of this and get a new furnace installed tomorrow, but I’m going to charge you $12,000 for it,’ when other companies might charge only four or five thousand,” Brasler said.

Brasler recommends getting at least a second opinion if it appears a new furnace is needed, and then getting two or three prices for the unit and installation.

“What we know is that some companies charge vastly more than others do for the same installs,” he said.

Is it worth it to spend more for an energy-efficient HVAC?

Yes, said Brasler. Especially now.

“If you need a new furnace, go ahead and spend extra for an energy-efficient model,” Brasler said. “The reason is, there’s a rebate program from Washington Gas that will help you pay $5 to $700 toward the extra cost of that more efficient model.”

Washington Gas has money saving rebates for Virginia, Maryland and the District.

In addition, buying a new energy-efficient HVAC can merit a $600 federal tax credit.

“If you want that tax credit, you have to act now,” Brasler said. “It’s gonna go away at the end of 2025.”

Even without rebates, if you buy a more efficient furnace, you’ll quickly pay off the extra cost through energy savings.

“In this area, it’ll only take a couple or three years for you to pay back the extra cost of an efficient furnace,” Brasler said.

