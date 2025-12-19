‘Don’t have them out’: Police warn about leaving holiday gifts in cars

With stores packed, Police Officer First Class Chaudlier Shepherd with Prince George’s County Police says criminals are always looking for ways to strike.

‘Tis the season for holiday shopping, but while you’re focused on your gift list, police say Grinches are watching you and your car.

He said shoppers should always be aware of their surroundings because thieves may act before you even reach your car.

“There are things like pickpocketing. Unfortunately, things like strong-arm robbery, where people will just snatch things and run,” Shepherd said.

That’s why he recommends parking in well-lit areas and not leaving shopping bags in plain view inside your car.

“If your car is locked and you don’t have things visible, usually, they will leave those cars alone,” Shepherd said.

He said thieves look for easy opportunities.

“Put (purchases) away. Don’t have them out; because when you do that, it makes it a target for people who are looking and walking through parking lots,” he said.

Other tips he gave include not overloading yourself with bags and not shopping alone.

“Shopping in groups — people might not think about that,” Shepherd said. “If you can have a friend, tag along, family tag along, husband, wife, partner — whoever it may be — go with you to the store.”

Shepherd also suggested using a dashcam for extra peace of mind.

“That will help you, not only when you’re shopping, but also on the road,” he said.

And if you’re making multiple trips, stash purchases in the trunk or cover them with a blanket.

“Use that shade (in your SUV) or even a blanket to hide your items,” Shepherd said.

Police say these steps can help prevent crimes of opportunity during the busy holiday season.

