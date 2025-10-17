This winter in the DC region may be warmer than normal, NOAA says

The predictions for this winter's weather from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are out, and for the D.C. region, expect warmer weather.

But Andrew Ellis, professor of meteorology and climate science at Virginia Tech, said there’s only a “40% probability of warmer-than-normal” temperatures for December, January and February.

Ellis told WTOP the “normal” temperatures during the winter in the region range from a low in the 20s and a high in the 40s.

As for precipitation, Ellis said the totals are likely to fall within the normal range. Pinning down how much snowfall the region could see is trickier, he said.

“In the Mid-Atlantic, our snowfall is usually predicated on coastal storms … those are hard to predict,” he said.

Because one or two of those coastal storms “can really move the needle on our seasonal snowfall total, so it’s really hard to say what the winter will be like on the whole,” he added.

Winter in D.C. often comes with closures tied more to slick driving conditions than outsized snowfalls, something that can lead to school closures and late openings that mystify residents who come from regions of the country that measure seasonal snowfall in feet, not inches.

“The Mid-Atlantic, we’re poster children for the mixed bag of winter precipitation,” Ellis said. “We don’t get the pure cold air combined with storms because of the influence of the Atlantic Ocean. So when we do have cold air in place, then the secondary ingredient of getting a coastal storm — typically for us — means it drags in warm, moist air from over the Atlantic Ocean and that is very much the recipe for mixed precipitation of sleet and freezing rain.”

Part of what’s influencing the projected winter weather pattern is the arrival of La Niña, which is the cooling of the Pacific Ocean waters.

“For us in the United States, a pretty standard La Niña forecast is warmer and drier across the Southern tier and extending up the East Coast into the Mid-Atlantic region,” Ellis said. “That’s sort of where this winter’s forecast is born.”

