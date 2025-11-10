Colder weather is coming. Here’s how to prep your home for it

It's clear summer is in the rearview, and with colder temperatures settling in, it’s a good time to make sure your home is ready and winterized.

Even if it’s not a snowy or icy day, subfreezing temperatures can cause problems, especially for older homes.

Home inspector Philip Dancer with Dancer and Co. said it only takes one cold snap to do damage.

“Once we get to the point where we know that there’s a higher probability where we could go below freezing, then it’s important to start doing these checks around the home,” Dancer said.

He recommended winterizing your home by turning off and draining water to hose bibs and outdoor sprinkler systems. Next, check foundations for cracks that could expand if water freezes inside.

“If water can get into the crack, then if we go below freezing temperatures, then that ice could possibly make those cracks larger,” he said.

Dancer also warns that not all outdoor plumbing is built to withstand the cold.

“Not everyone’s hose is actually frost free, as we like to call it, and is prone to bursting during colder temperatures,” he said.

It is also a good time to inspect your roof for gaps under shingles and clean out gutters.

“The last thing that you want is to have water get underneath the roofing shingles and then, somehow, eventually turn into ice,” Dancer said.

Inside the home, make sure furniture isn’t blocking vents and consider using plug-in humidifiers to keep the air comfortable.

“We want to make sure that we’re maintaining a humidity level of anywhere between 30% to 50% — that’s the sweet spot there,” he said.

Dry air, he added, can cause breathing issues.

“Dry air could create, like asthmatic types of symptoms, and can also be harder to breathe,” Dancer said.

And if you haven’t used your fireplace or furnace yet this season, Dancer said now is the time to get them inspected.

